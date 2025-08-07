Czech power company CEZ reports net profit of $779 million in the first half of 2025

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech power company CEZ on Thursday reported net profit of 16.5 billion Czech koruna ($779 million)…

The results exceeded expectations and the company increased its profit outlook for this year from a range of 25-29 billion Czech koruna to 26-30 billion, chief executive Daniel Benes said.

The Czech state has an almost 70% stake in the company.

CEZ’s 2024 net profit was 30.5 billion Czech koruna.

The company, along with the Czech government, jointly own an enterprise that signed a deal earlier this year with the state-run South Korean KHNP power utility to build two nuclear reactors in the European country in an $18 billion deal.

The two new reactors will be built at the existing Dukovany power plant owned by CEZ as the country seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels.

