Credicorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $498.4 million.

The bank, based in La Molina, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $6.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.73 per share.

The Peruvian finance company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.58 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

Credicorp shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.