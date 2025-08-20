Congo’s draft peace deal with M23 seeks to return government control to rebel-held areas

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A proposed peace deal between the government of Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seeks to…

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A proposed peace deal between the government of Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seeks to reinstate government control over rebel-held areas, according to a copy of the draft seen by The Associated Press.

The deal, which was proposed by Qatar, outlines a three-phase process to achieve peace. The proposal will be discussed under mediation by both parties in Doha in coming days.

In a statement in Kinshasa on Tuesday, Belgium’s foreign minister, Maxime Prévot, told reporters that Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi is not satisfied with the draft agreement.

“A new phase of discussions will open in the coming hours and days in Doha. President Tshisekedi confirmed to me that the proposed text is not satisfactory. That is an important element to keep in mind,” said Prévot.

M23 president Bertrand Bisimwa said the rebel group had “no comment at this stage on this project.” He added: “For now, we are focusing on implementing the Doha Declaration in terms of the ceasefire and the release of prisoners.”

Congo has been wracked by conflict with more than 100 armed groups, with the loss of millions of lives since the 1990s. The current fighting is the most intense in years and culminated earlier this year when M23 rebels captured major cities in the east of the country for the first time in more than a decade.

The group took control of Goma and Bukavu, along with a dozen smaller towns, earlier this year and has consolidated its hold by appointing loyalists to senior administrative positions.

The draft peace deal — whose authenticity was confirmed to AP by M23 — would be the culmination of a U.S. sponsored attempt at peace that began with a signing ceremony between Congo and Rwanda in Washington last month.

In statements on Tuesday, the Congolese government and M23 accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

The accusations come after a deadline for a peace deal set for Monday expired.

The M23 rebel group is the most prominent armed group in the conflict, and its major advance early this year left bodies on the streets. With 7 million people displaced in Congo, the United Nations has called it “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.