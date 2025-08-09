Chad’s opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in prison for inciting violence

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s criminal court on Saturday sentenced Success Masra, the country’s former prime minister and opposition leader,…

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s criminal court on Saturday sentenced Success Masra, the country’s former prime minister and opposition leader, to 20 years in prison after convictions on charges including incitement to hatred and revolt and complicity to murder. The charges stemmed from a deadly clash between herders and farmers in May.

Masra was also fined 1 billion CFA francs, or almost $1.8 million. Before leaving the courtroom, Masra gave a message to his supporters: “Stand firm.”

Following the verdict Kadjilembay Francis, Masra’s lawyer, told reporters: “He has just been subjected to ignominy and unworthy humiliation.” He said he will appeal the sentence.

Masra and 67 co-defendants, mostly people from the same Ngambaye ethnic group, have been on trial accused of causing a clash between herders and farmers in May in Logone Occidental in the southwest of the central African country. The fighting left 35 people dead and six others injured. He has denied the charges against him.

Masra, who was prime minister between January and May last year, is the head of the Les Transformateurs party and has been a sharp critic of Mahamat Déby, Chad’s current president.

Déby took power in 2021 after his father Idriss Déby Itno was killed while fighting rebels in the country’s north. He had ruled the country for 30 years.

Déby legitimized his presidency with an election earlier this year, which was opposed by Masra and his party.

