Brazil’s Lula announces $5.5 billion in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian government on Wednesday unveiled a plan to support local exporters affected by a 50%…

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian government on Wednesday unveiled a plan to support local exporters affected by a 50% tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on several products from the South American nation.

Dubbed “Sovereign Brazil,” the plan provides for a credit lifeline of 30 billion reais ($5.5 billion), among other measures.

Hours later, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions against Brazilian officials, in yet another sign the Trump administration continues to escalate the riff with Brazil.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the plan, which includes a bill to be sent to Congress, as a first step to help local exporters. Congressional leaders attended Wednesday’s ceremony, a first in months, in a sign of growing political support for the leftist leader in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Brazil’s plan

Measures announced by the Brazilian government include postponing tax charges for companies affected by U.S. tariffs, providing 5 billion reais ($930,000) in tax credits to small and medium-sized companies until the end of 2026, and expanding access to insurance against cancelled orders.

The plan also incentivizes public purchases of items that could not be exported to the United States.

Brazil’s government is also granting a one-year extension of tax credits for companies that import items so they can produce goods for exportation. That mechanism is called “drawback.”

“We cannot be scared, nervous and anxious when there is a crisis. A crisis is for us to create new things,” Lula said. “In this case, what is unpleasant is that the reasons given to impose sanctions against Brazil do not exist.”

Trump has directly tied the 50% tariff on many imported Brazilian goods to the judicial situation of his embattled ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest.

“Our American friends, every time they decide to fight with someone, they try to create an image of a devil against the people they want to fight with,” added Lula, who pledged to find markets to buy Brazilian goods that will not go to the U.S.

“Now they want to talk about human rights in Brazil,” he added. “We have to look at what happens in the country that is accusing Brazil.”

Trump has repeated a narrative pushed by Bolsonaro’s allies, which claims the former Brazilian president’s prosecution for attempting to overturn his 2022 election loss is part of a “deliberate breakdown in the rule of law,” with the government engaging in “politically motivated intimidation” and committing “human rights abuses.”

Rubio’s response

Lula said that Brazil’s judiciary is independent. The executive branch, which manages foreign relations, has no control over Supreme Court justices, who in turn have stated they won’t yield to political pressure.

Bolsonaro’s trial is expected to come to the sentencing phase sometime between September and October.

Only hours after Lula’s plan was announced, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would “restrict visa issuance to Cuban and complicit third-country government officials and individuals responsible for Cuba’s exploitative labor export program.”

Rubio said on X that the Brazilian government program “Mais Médicos,” which was started in 2013 and counted on thousands of Cuban doctors spreading nationwide, was “an unconscionable diplomatic scam of foreign ‘medical missions.’”

Brazil’s government says the initiative currently has almost 25,000 medical professionals operating in Brazil, but did not provide figures on how many of those are Cuban.

Earlier in August, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the case against Bolsonaro, was sanctioned under the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which is supposed to target serious human rights offenders. De Moraes has argued that defendants were granted full due process and said he would ignore the sanctions and continue his work.

Brazil’s president added that “for now” he will not use the country’s reciprocity law to impose higher tariffs on American imports coming to Brazil.

“We like to negotiate,” Lula said. “We don’t want conflict. I don’t want conflict with Uruguay, Venezuela, or even the U.S. The only thing we need to demand is that our sovereignty is untouchable, and that no one should have any say in what we should do.”

Brazil’s finance minister Fernando Haddad said in his speech that his country “is being sanctioned for being more democratic than its aggressor.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.