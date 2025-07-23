Wildfire kills 10 firefighters and rescue workers in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least 10 firefighters and rescue workers were killed Wednesday and many others injured while battling…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least 10 firefighters and rescue workers were killed Wednesday and many others injured while battling a wildfire in northwestern Turkey, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

The five forestry workers and five members of the AKUT rescue organization died while trying to put out the wildfire raging through a forested area of Eskisehir province, Yumakli said. At least 14 other rescuers and forestry workers were hospitalized, he said.

The deaths bring the number of fatalities in wildfires that have flared amid strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions so far in the country this year to 13.

The minister said the wind suddenly changed direction, causing the flames to shift rapidly and surround the forest workers. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Yumakli said firefighters were currently battling seven wildfires in Turkey, including the one in Eskisehir, adding that extreme heat and volatile wind conditions also were expected in Turkey on Thursday.

“Starting tomorrow, we are facing extraordinary temperatures and extreme wind shifts. Once again, I call on all 86 million citizens to be vigilant and exercise extra caution,” he said.

In a message of condolence to the families, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the victims had fought “to protect our forests at cost of their lives.”

Two prosecutors were assigned to investigate the incident, the country’s justice minister said.

Turkey has been battling wildfires since June 26.

An elderly man and two forestry workers were killed in a wildfire that raged near the town of Odemis, in Izmir province, earlier this month.

