KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Parliament approves a law ensuring the independence of anti-graft watchdogs, reversing a contentious change.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Parliament approves a law ensuring the independence of anti-graft watchdogs, reversing a contentious change.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.