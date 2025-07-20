A tsunami threat is over after several large quakes off Russia’s Pacific coast

MOSCOW (AP) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no longer a danger of tsunami waves on Russia’s…

MOSCOW (AP) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no longer a danger of tsunami waves on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula after five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.

The largest quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) and was 144 kilometers (89 miles) east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Smaller — but still substantial — quakes were recorded before and after. Russian state media said, citing local geologists, that over two dozen aftershocks had hit Kamchatka. It added their strength was gradually receding.

The PTWC initially said there was a danger of major tsunami waves but later downgraded its warning before finally saying the danger had passed.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry also issued a tsunami warning following the largest quake, urging residents of coastal settlements to stay away from the shore.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and the ministry said it had no plans to evacuate residents. Just over two hours later, it reported that the danger had passed.

On Nov. 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no reported deaths despite setting off 9.1-meter (30-foot) waves in Hawaii.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.