Thailand’s Cabinet withdraws a controversial bill to legalize casinos

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday withdrew a controversial bill that aims to legalize casinos after the Prime Minister…

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday withdrew a controversial bill that aims to legalize casinos after the Prime Minister was suspended last week over an ethics investigation.

Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said the government only wants to delay the bill and will reintroduce it at an appropriate time. He cited the current political situation and the Cabinet reshuffle as a factor in the decision.

The bill, also known as the “entertainment complexes bill,” was first approved by the Cabinet in January and was awaiting review by lawmakers. If passed, it would allow casinos to operate within complexes that also house other businesses such as hotels, convention halls, malls or theme parks.

The bill’s withdrawal came after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the Constitutional Court last week after a phone call between her and a senior Cambodian leader was leaked, sparking fresh political turmoil.

Paetongtarn is under an ethics investigation over accusations that she made comments that damaged Thailand’s national interests to Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen when the two discussed a recent border dispute last month.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has said the bill would help attract more investments, boost tourism and solve issues of illegal gambling. But it has faced strong opposition from the public and Pheu Thai’s former coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party, which quit the government last month over the leaked call.

Julapun said the government needed more time to explain the benefits of the bill to the public, adding that the delay was regrettable.

The Pheu Thai Party, which pledged to make the country’s economic woes top of its agenda, stressed that casinos would be only a small part of a larger plan to boost tourism.

Tourism is the main drive of the Thai economy and has always been the focus of the different administrations to improve the economy.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.