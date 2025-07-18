Sudan’s civil war, by the numbers

CAIRO (AP) — Over two years have passed since Sudan plunged into a civil war that has caused what aid…

CAIRO (AP) — Over two years have passed since Sudan plunged into a civil war that has caused what aid organizations have described as one of the world’s worst displacement and hunger crises.

The conflict between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues largely in the vast Darfur and Kordofan regions. Some of the deadliest clashes have occurred in the capital, Khartoum, and surrounding areas, where the army has said it has regained control.

The war erupted in April 2023 in Khartoum before spreading across the country. Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities including ethnic cleansing, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence against civilians, including children.

Meanwhile, many people across Sudan have been pushed to the brink of famine.

Here’s a look at the war by the numbers sourced from the United Nations, humanitarian organizations, health officials and human rights groups.

Aside from the human toll, Sudan’s infrastructure has been badly hit. Dozens of water and electricity facilities have been damaged, along with the presidential palace and ministry buildings. More than 10 cultural sites, including the National Museum, have been attacked or destroyed, according to UNESCO. Many schools have been attacked or turned into shelters.

Sudan faces outbreaks of diseases including cholera, measles and malaria. UNICEF warns that thousands of children younger than 5 are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition.

