Royal approval as Prince William watches England win crucial Euro 2025 match

ZURICH (AP) — England had some royal encouragement at the Women’s European Championship on Wednesday with Prince William in the crowd to watch the Lionesses in their crucial match against the Netherlands.

William, who is the first in line to the British throne, is president of the English Football Association.

He is a fervent Aston Villa supporter and is often to be seen at the club’s matches as well as those of the England team – both men’s and women’s.

England went on to beat the Netherlands 4-0 in a match the defending champion needed to win after losing its opener against France.

