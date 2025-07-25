Rescuers expand search in northern Pakistan for 12 missing tourists swept away by floods

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Rescue teams in northern Pakistan expanded their search Friday for at least a dozen tourists who…

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Rescue teams in northern Pakistan expanded their search Friday for at least a dozen tourists who went missing earlier this week after being swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains, officials said.

At least 12 missing tourists are believed to be buried under a massive pile of boulders and mud along a damaged stretch of highway in Pakistan’s mountainous north, said Faizullah Faraq, a government spokesperson.

“Rescuers are racing against time to trace and rescue the missing tourists,” Faraq said. He said engineers were working day and night to reopen the key Karakoram Highway to restore the movement of people, goods, and trade between Pakistan and China through the border region.

Army helicopters were used this week to evacuate 300 tourists who had been stranded in remote areas because of the land sliding and flooding, and military planes were used to transport them to major cities.

Broken roads, scattered boulders and thick layers of mud highlight the destruction caused by a powerful flash flood that cut off the scenic north from the rest of the country.

Footage on social media showed several vehicles remained stranded in debris along the highway, while tourists were seen walking along narrow mountain paths to reach safer areas.

Emergency crews have since Tuesday recovered the bodies of eight tourists and a resident whose vehicles were buried under the rubble while traveling to the scenic Chilas and Skardu districts in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, Faraq said.

The dead included three members from the same family who had traveled from various parts of the country, including the eastern Punjab province, he said.

Gulbar Khan, the chief minister in Gilgit-Baltistan, told reporters Friday that efforts were underway to repair damaged roads.

He said tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan has taken a significant hit following the deaths and the closure of parts of the highway, which is a vital artery through the scenic region.

Nasir Hussain, an official at the Gilgit-Baltistan Hotel and Restaurants Association, said this year’s monsoon rains have wreaked havoc on the tourism industry. During the peak season from May to September, an estimated one million Pakistani and foreign tourists visit the Gilgit-Baltistan region, Hussian said. He said many tourists were planning to travel to other areas.

Regional government official Akbar Ahmed said some travelers were heading to Chilas and Skardu despite multiple flood alerts and warnings from the National Disaster Management Authority of potential landslides and road closures.

Pakistan has experienced 82% more rainfall this month compared to the same period in July 2024. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, this month’s flash floods in the north were caused by cloudbursts and glacial melting — both worsened by climate change.

Pakistan has received above-average rainfall this season, raising concerns of a repeat of the devastating 2022 floods that submerged a third of the country and killed 1,737 people.

