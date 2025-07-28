Ex-Israeli hostage struggles to move on while brother remains captive in Gaza

KFAR SABA, Israel (AP) — As Israel has announced steps to increase humanitarian aid in Gaza, a former Israeli-Argentinian hostage…

KFAR SABA, Israel (AP) — As Israel has announced steps to increase humanitarian aid in Gaza, a former Israeli-Argentinian hostage knows firsthand what that could mean for captives of the Hamas militant group.

Iair Horn, who spent a year and a half in captivity, said hostages could tell when more aid was available because they would receive more food.

“When there’s less food, then there’s also less for the hostages. When there’s aid, there’s a possibility you might get a cucumber,” said Horn, 46.

Hamas militants kidnapped Horn from his home at Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with 250 other people, during the group’s cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023. He was released Feb. 15 after 498 days in captivity. For most of that time, he was held in an underground cell in a tunnel with several other hostages, including his younger brother Eitan Horn, 38.

Since his release, Iair Horn has deferred his own recovery to fight for the release of his brother and the other 49 hostages still being held in Gaza, of whom about 20 are still believed to be alive.

Negotiations collapse again

Hearing that negotiations between Israel and Hamas were once again frozen over the weekend was devastating for his family, Horn said. Since his release, he has made four trips to the U.S., where he has met with President Donald Trump and other American leaders to plead for the hostages.

He wasn’t sure what to make of a comment Thursday by Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, who said the U.S. would consider “alternative options” after recalling its negotiating team from Qatar.

“I’m not a politician, and I’m not getting into those things because I don’t understand them. What I understand is very simple: I want my brother back,” Horn said.

“My life is frozen right now. I live in a nightmare that every day they are kidnapping me anew,” said Horn, who is single.

Every morning when he opens his eyes, he must think for a few moments to remember where he is, to remember he is no longer a hostage. He’s gained back some of the weight he lost in captivity, but his list of physical and psychological ailments is long.

For now, he is living with family in Kfar Saba, a city near Tel Aviv. Previously, he worked a variety of jobs in Kibbutz Nir Oz, including in education, maintenance and the kitchen. He also ran the kibbutz pub.

But he does not know where he will live, what he will do in the future, or if he will go back to Nir Oz. The only thing he concentrates on is advocating for his brother’s release.

“I never imagined that another half year would pass without seeing my little brother,” he said.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The agency’s count doesn’t distinguish between militants and civilians, but the ministry says that more than half of the dead are women and children. The U.N. and other international organizations see the ministry, which operates under the Hamas government, as the most reliable source of data on casualties.

Brothers were held together

Iair Horn is the oldest of three brothers who grew up in Argentina. He moved to Israel at age 20, followed by his middle brother, Amos. Eitan and their parents, long divorced, joined later. On Oct. 7, 2023, Eitan was visiting Iair at his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz when the sirens started, warning of incoming missiles.

Soon they received text messages alerting them to the fact that militants had infiltrated the kibbutz. Militants entered Iair’s home, where he was hiding in the reinforced safe room with Eitan. Iair attempted to hold the door shut until the militants began shooting through the door. Then he decided to surrender, worried they might use grenades or stronger weapons.

Iair, who was immediately taken into Gaza, didn’t know what had happened to his brother until around the 50th day of his captivity, when the militants placed the two brothers together, and Iair realized Eitan had also been kidnapped.

Being together, even in their small, barred room, was a stroke of luck, Iair said.

“There’s a lot of time with nothing to do, and we talked a lot about our childhoods, about elementary school, about the youth movement, about soccer,” he said. “We tried to keep our sense of humor. He would ask me, did you brush your teeth? And I’d ask him, did you wash your bellybutton?”

“It was silly things, silly things between siblings that I don’t have right now. Many times it happens now that something happens to me on the street that I have to tell him. And I can’t, and I’m so sorry,” he said, starting to cry.

Captors tell hostages that two will be released

For most of the time, the Horn brothers were held with three other hostages. In early February, their captors came to the group of five and said that two would be released.

“For four days, we’re looking at each other and wondering if we can decide or influence the decision,” he said.

After four days, the captors arrived with a small plate of snacks and a video camera. They announced that Iair and another hostage would be leaving and filmed the emotional interaction between Iair and Eitan. Hamas later released the video on its social media channels, as it has with other videos of the hostages filmed under duress.

Their last night together, Eitan and Iair laid side by side in silence. “There was no conversation because in your head you don’t want to have a conversation as if it’s your last conversation,” Iair said.

When their mother, Ruty Chmiel Strum, learned that Iair was coming out but not Eitan, she said to anyone who would listen, “Why are you doing this to my sons? They are together and you’re separating them?”

No one gave her an answer, but Strum clung to hope that Eitan would be released soon.

Now she mostly ignores news about the negotiations, tuning out the information to protect herself. She said she raised her three boys “as a single body,” and their support for each other is unshakable.

She clasps Iair’s hand as they sit together on the couch in her home and looks forward to the day Eitan returns.

“I will feel the hug of my three sons, enjoying life, each supporting each other,” she said. “It will happen.”

This story has been updated to correct that 50 is the total number of hostages held in Gaza.

