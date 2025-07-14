Police detain 8 people after anti-migrant clashes in Spanish town

MADRID (AP) — Eight people have been detained by police in Spain in relation to violent clashes that erupted between…

MADRID (AP) — Eight people have been detained by police in Spain in relation to violent clashes that erupted between far-right groups, local residents and migrants in a southeastern town over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

Clashes in Torre-Pacheco in the Murcia region took place on Saturday night after an elderly resident was beaten up earlier in the week by unknown assailants, which led to a call by far-right groups to seek retribution on the area’s large migrant community.

The motivation for the initial attack was not clear. Local media reported that five people had been hurt in the clashes.

Among those detained were two people allegedly linked to the attack on the elderly man and several others in relation to the weekend clashes, Mariola Guevara, the central government’s representative in Murcia, said Monday on X.

Six Spaniards and one North African resident were detained for the assaults, damages and disturbances, Guevara said. The two others detained had helped the perpetrator of the attack on the elderly man, she said.

A major police presence was moved into Torre-Pacheco, which has a population of roughly 42,000. About a third of its residents are of foreign origin, according to local government figures.

Large numbers of migrants also work in the surrounding area as day laborers in agriculture, a major driver of the regional economy.

