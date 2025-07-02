Live Radio
Photos show the rain on Day 3 after the Wimbledon heatwave

The Associated Press

July 2, 2025, 7:14 AM

LONDON (AP) — After the heatwave came the rain.

The tennis courts were covered and the fans were forced to shelter under umbrellas as rain delayed play on Day 3 of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The bad weather came after Monday had seen record-breaking Day 1 heat as the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit — 33 Celsius — at the oldest Grand Slam tournament.

The temperature then climbed again on Day 2 on Tuesday to 93 degrees Fahrenheit — 34 Celsius.

