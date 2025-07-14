Photos show Bastille Day celebrations in France

PARIS (AP) — France celebrates Bastille Day on Monday with parades, fireworks, and festivities nationwide. The holiday marks the 1789…

PARIS (AP) —

France celebrates Bastille Day on Monday with parades, fireworks, and festivities nationwide. The holiday marks the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution.

This year, Indonesia is the guest of honor, with its troops joining the parade and deals for French military equipment expected.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.