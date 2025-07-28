Live Radio
Photos reveal Chile’s pursuit of Venezuelan crime syndicate branded a terror threat by Trump

The Associated Press

July 28, 2025, 1:19 AM

ARICA, Chile (AP) — Chilean prosecutors brought a record number of gang members to trial after a yearslong investigation into Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan crime syndicate designated a foreign terrorist group by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Chilean case dismantled the gang’s northern Chile offshoot, known as Los Gallegos, and highlighted the value of long-term investigations as public enthusiasm grows for a more ruthless approach.

