Photos of Wimbledon fans and players struggling to stay cool in record-breaking heat

The Associated Press

July 2, 2025, 3:22 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tennis fans and players did their best to stay cool on the opening days of the Wimbledon tournament in London. Athletes pressed ice bags on their head while fans did their best to create shade with hats, umbrellas and clothing.

Monday saw record-breaking Day 1 heat as the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit — 33 Celsius — at the oldest Grand Slam tournament. The temperature soared again on Tuesday to 93 degrees Fahrenheit — 34 Celsius.

