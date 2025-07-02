Photos of street protests as Turkey detains 120 opposition officials

ISTANBUL (AP) — Demonstrations were held Tuesday in Istanbul after Turkish authorities detained a former mayor and dozens of municipal…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Demonstrations were held Tuesday in Istanbul after Turkish authorities detained a former mayor and dozens of municipal officials in the western city of Izmir over alleged corruption, extending a crackdown against the country’s main opposition party.

Officials from CHP-controlled municipalities in Istanbul and elsewhere have faced waves of arrests this year over allegations of corruption.

The opposition claims the arrests are politically motivated, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government insists the courts are impartial and free from political involvement.

The crackdown comes a year after the CHP made significant gains in local elections.

