Photos capture Chileans devotion and celebration for patron saint Our Lady of Mount Carmel

The Associated Press

July 16, 2025, 6:50 PM

LA TIRANA, Chile (AP) — Drawn by faith, Chileans made their way to the sacred sanctuary in La Tirana, on the outskirts of Santiago. Built on ground once hallowed by Chile’s fight for freedom, the shrine honors the Virgen del Carmen or Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the nation’s patron saint, whose feast day, July 16, draws the faithful in prayer and celebration.

