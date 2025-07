STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has won a partial victory at the European Court of…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.