Philippines summons China’s ambassador after Beijing sanctions critical former senator

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China’s ambassador to Manila was summoned after Beijing imposed sanctions on a former Filipino senator who…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China’s ambassador to Manila was summoned after Beijing imposed sanctions on a former Filipino senator who has been critical of China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea, Philippine officials said Tuesday.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that it was indefinitely prohibiting former Philippine senator Francis Tolentino from entering China and its territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

The ministry alluded to Tolentino as being among anti-China politicians who have resorted to “malicious words and deeds” that have harmed China’s interests and undermined China-Philippines relations.

“The Chinese government is determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Philippine officials said the barring of Tolentino was “inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila summoned China’s Ambassador Huang Xilian on Friday and conveyed to him its concern over China’s sanctions.

“While the imposition of such sanctions falls within China’s legal prerogative, the imposition of punitive measures against democratically elected officials for their official acts is inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect and dialogue that underpin relations between two equal sovereign states,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro said in a statement.

“The department reminded the ambassador that, as a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression,” Lazaro said, adding that elected officials have a responsibility to inquire into issues concerning national and public interests.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said Tuesday that imposing such sanctions falls “purely within China’s legal prerogative and there are consequences for hurting China’s interests.”

“Tolentino’s malicious smear against China and instigation of confrontation will only backfire and ultimately harm the interest of the Philippines and Filipino people,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

Tolentino, whose Senate term ended last month, authored two bills — the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act — that reaffirmed the extent of the offshore territories of the Philippines and right to resources, including in the South China Sea. He ran for reelection but lost.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the two bills in November, angering China which claims the hotly disputed waterway almost in its entirety.

Tolentino has also accused China of planning to interfere in the mid-term elections in May in the Philippines, and had launched an investigation into alleged Chinese espionage when he was still a senator.

Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the South China Sea have spiked in recent years, sparking concern that the United States — Manila’s longtime treaty ally — may get drawn in a major conflict.

Washington lays no claims in the busy waters, a key global trade route, but has warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.