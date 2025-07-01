Man accused of gathering information on Jews in Berlin for Iran arrested in Denmark, officials say

BERLIN (AP) — A man suspected of gathering information on Jewish locations and individuals in Berlin for Iranian intelligence, possibly…

BERLIN (AP) — A man suspected of gathering information on Jewish locations and individuals in Berlin for Iranian intelligence, possibly with a view to carrying out attacks, has been arrested in Denmark, German prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Danish national, identified only as Ali S., was arrested on Thursday in the Danish city of Aarhus, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

They said that the man was tasked by an Iranian intelligence service early this year with gathering information on “Jewish localities and specific Jewish individuals” in Berlin and spied on three properties in June.

