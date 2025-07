SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,’ dies at 54 in…

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,’ dies at 54 in drowning, Costa Rica authorities say.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.