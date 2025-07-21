Iran’s capital and surrounding province will shut for a day due to a heat wave

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian government offices, banks and businesses in the capital province of Tehran will shut down on…

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian government offices, banks and businesses in the capital province of Tehran will shut down on Wednesday due to an intense heat wave and the need to conserve energy, state-run media reported.

With temperatures in the capital exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the government has advised citizens to stay indoors during peak heat hours.

IRAN daily on Monday quoted government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani urging residents to take measures to reduce electricity and water consumption. The report said that all governmental offices, banks and businesses in Tehran province will be closed on Wednesday.

In July 2024, Iran ordered one-day national holiday due to high temperatures, following a two-day holiday in 2023.

Borazjan in southern Bushehr province was the hottest city in the last 24 hours with a maximum temperature of 50 C (122 F).

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.