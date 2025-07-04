India’s leader promises trade and investment in a visit to Trinidad and Tobago

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising continued trade and investment in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday…

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising continued trade and investment in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday in an address to the nation’s parliament.

“It’s time for us to work together to give the global south its rightful seat at the table,” Modi said. “For us there are no limits to our cooperation with you.”

The two-day trip was Modi’s first official visit to the diverse, twin-island Caribbean country that shares longstanding ties with India. The visit was expected to boost investment in energy, health, security and other sectors.

In his speech, Modi said that he saw “great potential” in working with Trinidad and Tobago on everything from developing new digital artificial intelligence tools to agriculture. He said that trade between the two countries was only set to grow “with human development at the center.”

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced a number of investments into medical, energy and technological infrastructure promised by Modi, and thanked the leader.

“This visit is more than just diplomacy. It marks a new dawn,” she said. “India, and Trinidad and Tobago, will now work as strategic partners.”

She said that the two countries were also working on renewing bilateral trade and investment agreements, and that Trinidad and Tobago were slated to expand exports to India.

Modi also highlighted the long-standing connections between the two nations, which he said acted as a “powerful symbol” of fraternity and trust between the two nations. More than 35% of the Caribbean country’s 1.4 million inhabitants are East Indian, descendants of indentured workers brought from India during the colonial era.

On Thursday, the Indian leader also announced that the sixth generation of citizens with Indian origin in Trinidad and Tobago would be eligible to receive Overseas Citizen of India cards, allowing them to freely live and work in India.

Modi was greeted warmly by many of the country’s Hindu population, but some in Trinidad and Tobago’s Muslim community sharply criticized the leader. About 18% of Trinidad and Tobago’s population is Hindu, while 5% is Muslim.

“Both our nations rose from the shadows of colonial rule to write our own story,” Modi said. “The legacy of shared heritage and mutual respect continues to guide our partnership.”

