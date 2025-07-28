Four people drown when a boat carrying 14 capsizes in the Danube Delta in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Four people drowned when a boat carrying 14 capsized in the Danube Delta in Romania on…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Four people drowned when a boat carrying 14 capsized in the Danube Delta in Romania on Monday, the state news agency Agerpres reported.

There was no word as to what had caused the accident on the Sulina branch of the river’s delta, in Tulcea County near the Black Sea.

Ten survivors were later taken to a county hospital, according to Agerpres, which cited the area’s Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. The report said six of the passengers were wearing life jackets and were able to reach the shore on their own.

The names and nationalities of the casualties have not been disclosed.

Search operations were suspended after all 14 who were onboard had been accounted for, authorities said, Agerpres said.

