Former Nigerian president Buhari is buried as thousands pay respects

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was buried Tuesday in his northern hometown as thousands of people lined the streets to say goodbye.

Buhari died aged 82 on Sunday in London after battling an undisclosed illness that kept him out of public life since he handed over power in 2023.

Current President Bola Tinubu and several regional leader attended. Senegal’s President Bassirou Faye described Buhari as a “leading figure in Nigerian and and African political life.”

Buhari ruled Africa’s most populous nation twice as a military dictator and democratic president and was one of the country’s most influential figures. His presidency was marked by a prolonged health crisis that led to long medical trips abroad.

His legacy includes a widespread clampdown on human rights, isolationist economic policies and escalating insecurity.

He first came to power in a coup in 1983 and was ousted two years later. He then won presidential elections in 2015 and 2019, making him the second-longest Nigerian leader.

