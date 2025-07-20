Live Radio
Home » World News » Fire at Iran's largest…

Fire at Iran’s largest oil refinery kills 1 in the country’s southwest

The Associated Press

July 20, 2025, 6:45 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire at Iran’s oldest and largest refinery in the southwest killed one person, state media reported Sunday.

A leaky pump in an under-repair unit at Abadan refinery caused the fire on Saturday, killing a worker, according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper. Firefighters put out the blaze in two hours and operations remained unaffected, the report said.

Iran’s deputy parliament speaker, Ali Nikzad, confirmed Sunday that some workers were also injured, media outlets said.

Abadan oil refinery, some 670 kilometers (nearly 416 miles) from the capital Tehran, began its operation in 1912. It is the biggest in the Islamic Republic, producing about 25% of the country’s fuel with more than 5,200,000 barrels of oil refined daily.

Several fires have broken out across Iran over the past week at residential and commercial buildings, with authorities saying gas leaks and electrical short-circuiting were to blame.

Iran is one of the world’s major producers of oil, though sanctions by Western countries have limited its sales.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up