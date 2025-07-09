Colombian soldier killed, 2 wounded in an attack from explosives laden on a mule

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian soldier was killed and two others wounded Wednesday when explosives carried by a mule…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian soldier was killed and two others wounded Wednesday when explosives carried by a mule exploded in rural northeastern Colombia, authorities said.

Antioquia Gov. Andrés Julián Rendón confirmed the soldier’s death and blamed the National Liberation Army (ELN ), a group of about 6,000 fighters that is still fighting Colombia’s government.

Rendón said “an equine armed with explosives” targeted soldiers patrolling near Valdivia.

The army later confirmed the animal was a mule and condemned “the cruel and macabre use of animals to carry out terrorism.”

Explosives delivered by car and motorcycle are more common in Colombia. The army said the last record of an animal being used was in 2013, when a dog was armed with explosives. Horses and donkeys have also been used in the past.

President Gustavo Petro had opened a dialogue with the ELN and other armed groups with the goal of what he calls “Total Peace,” but suspended talks with the ELN in January after the group launched an offensive against a rival near the Venezuelan border that left more than 90 people dead.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.