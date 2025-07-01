Cannes is done with huge cruise ships. The French city is joining the overtourism backlash

PARIS (AP) — The French Riviera resort of Cannes is imposing what its city council calls “drastic regulation” on cruise…

PARIS (AP) — The French Riviera resort of Cannes is imposing what its city council calls “drastic regulation” on cruise ships, halving the number of very large ships allowed in its harbor and capping the daily number of passenger visits at 6,000 starting next year.

The home of the world’s premier film festival is joining a growing global backlash against overtourism, which recently saw uproar over Jeff Bezos’ and Lauren Sanchez’ Venice wedding this weekend, water-gun protests in Spain and a surprise strike at the Louvre Museum.

“Less numerous, less big, less polluting and more esthetic” — that’s the aim of Cannes city councilors who voted Friday to introduce new limits on cruise ships in its ports. The aim is to ban all ships carrying more than 1,300 people by 2030, city hall said in a statement. Starting next year, a maximum of 6,000 cruise passengers will be allowed to disembark per day, and the number of ships carrying more than 5,000 passengers will be cut by 48% in 2026. Larger ships will be expected to transfer passengers to smaller boats to enter Cannes.

France — which drew in some 100 million visitors last year, more than any other European country and more than the country’s population — is on the front line of efforts to balance economic benefits of tourism with environmental concerns while managing ever-growing crowds.

“Cannes has become a major cruise ship destination, with real economic benefits. It’s not about banning cruise ships, but about regulating, organizing, setting guidelines for their navigation,” Mayor David Lisnard said in a statement.

Cruise operators have called such restrictions damaging for destinations and for passengers.

Two cruise ships were scheduled to dock in Cannes on Sunday, each bigger than the upcoming 1,300-passenger limit and with a combined capacity of more than 7,000 people. Their owners did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new restrictions.

The nearby Mediterranean city of Nice announced limits on cruise ships earlier this year, as have some other European cities.

