Bridge collapse kills 9 in India’s Gujarat state

VADODRA, India (AP) — At least nine people were killed after a bridge over a river collapsed in India’s western Gujarat state on Wednesday, news agency Press Trust of India reported while quoting police officials.

Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said several vehicles were on the bridge when a portion of it collapsed, sending many into the river. He said at least five people were rescued.

The incident occurred in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, which has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days. The bridge was constructed in 1985, Patel said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was ”deeply saddening” and offered condolences to those who died.

India’s infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its highways and bridges.

In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132.

