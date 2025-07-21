Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka, killing at least 1

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday,…

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 1 person and injuring dozens, according to the military and a fire official.

The Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI aircraft crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood, on Monday afternoon, where students were taking tests or attending regular classes. The military said the jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately.

Bangladesh’s leading English daily, The Daily Star, reported more than 100 injuries based on data from various hospitals. Local media indicated most of the injured were students and were transported to different medical facilities, including a military hospital.

Parents and relatives panicked at the scene as rescuers, using tri-cycle rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured.

Authorities have not released details of the deceased.

Rafiqa Taha, a student at the school who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that Milestone School and College, with some 2,000 students, runs classes from elementary to twelfth grade. On Monday, she said, some students were taking tests while others attended regular classes.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” said the 16-year-old student. “My God! It’s my school.”

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khanam stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

