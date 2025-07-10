Argentina accuses ex-president Alberto Fernández of corruption

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Prosecutors in Argentina formally accused former President Alberto Fernández of irregularities in contracting insurance for…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Prosecutors in Argentina formally accused former President Alberto Fernández of irregularities in contracting insurance for the public sector during his administration Thursday.

Federal Judge Sebastián Casanello, however, allowed Fernández to remain free while the case against the former leftist leader proceeds.

It’s the second case brought against Fernández since he left office, but the first related to alleged corruption. Earlier this year, he was charged with committing gender violence against former first lady Fabiola Yáñez.

In the insurance case, prosecutors are charging Fernández with carrying out negotiations incompatible with holding public office, which could carry a sentence of one to six years of prison.

Casanello also ordered a freeze on some $11 million of Fernández’s assets.

The judge noted in his order that in December 2021, in the middle of his presidency, Fernández issued a decree that forced the entire public sector to contract exclusively with Nación Seguros S.A., an insurance company then led by Alberto Pagliano, a friend of Fernández.

It resulted in a boon and tremendous growth for the company.

Fernández did not immediately comment on the case.

Some 33 other people are also named in the case.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.