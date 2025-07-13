An apartment fire in Turkey’s Ankara kills 3, including a baby

Istanbul (AP) — A fire at a 26-story apartment building in the Turkish capital, Ankara, killed three people, including a…

Istanbul (AP) — A fire at a 26-story apartment building in the Turkish capital, Ankara, killed three people, including a three-and-a-half-month-old baby, local media said.

The blaze broke out at around 10:00 p.m. local time Saturday night on the fourth floor and quickly spread through the structure, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. It took firefighters four hours to put out the fire.

The agency also reported that 39 suffered light smoke inhalation, including seven firefighters. Paramedics attended to 26 people on site, while 20 others have been hospitalized, one in critical condition.

