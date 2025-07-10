American diplomat dies in car accident in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American diplomat has died in a traffic accident in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila,…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American diplomat has died in a traffic accident in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, authorities announced Thursday.

Brian Matthew Faughnan, vice consul of the U.S. Consulate General in the northern city of Monterrey, died on Wednesday when the vehicle he was traveling in flipped over on a highway in the town of Matamoros, said the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office.

The U.S. Consulate confirmed the death of the official in a statement released Thursday on its Facebook page.

Authorities have not provided information on the cause of the accident. Local media said it appeared the driver lost control of the car and it flipped.

