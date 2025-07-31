Above and below: Photos show all angles at the World Aquatics

SINGAPORE (AP) — Underwater angles reveal the unseen, while high-diving athletes soar with precision and poise. From the explosive power…

SINGAPORE (AP) — Underwater angles reveal the unseen, while high-diving athletes soar with precision and poise.

From the explosive power of swimmers slicing through the water to the elegance of synchronized routines and divers executing gravity-defying leaps, this photo gallery showcases the artistry and speed of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore — above and below the surface.

