A Turkish Airlines flight is evacuated via emergency slides after smoke detected in landing gear

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish Airlines flight was evacuated via emergency slides shortly after landing Tuesday at a coastal resort in southern Turkey because of smoke in the landing gear, officials said. There were no injuries.

Smoke appeared while the Boeing 777 from Istanbul was taxiing on the runway at the airport in the city of Antalya. Emergency response teams recommended the evacuation as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, airline spokesperson Yahya Ustun said on X.

All passengers were “promptly” evacuated, Ustun added. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it was not clear how many passengers and crew were on board.

An initial inspection of the aircraft indicated that the smoke originated from a hydraulic pipe malfunction, Ustun said. Technical inspections of the aircraft were underway.

