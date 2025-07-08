A Paris man will be decorated for saving children from fire

PARIS (AP) — A man who saved several people including children and babies from a fire last week in Paris…

PARIS (AP) — A man who saved several people including children and babies from a fire last week in Paris while balancing on a narrow ledge will be decorated for his courage.

Fousseynou Cissé is making headlines in France after risking his life to help those trapped in a top-floor apartment located in a northern district of Paris.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on Monday that he would be awarding Cissé a medal “in recognition of his courage and dedication.”

“This medal recognizes republican courage that commands admiration,” Nunez said.

According to local media, two families were trapped by the fire on Saturday and took refuge in a flat on the top floor. When Cissé realized there was a fire, he decided to leave the building to protect himself, his wife and child.

“As I was leaving, (my neighbor) called me over and told me that there were people trapped upstairs,” he told France Info.

Cissé went to the neighboring apartment, climbed out of the window, and stood on a railing linking the two apartments, 20 meters (65 feet) from the void, in order to evacuate the victims trapped by the toxic fumes.

Cissé then evacuated children who were handed over through a window by their mothers, passing them to the neighbor in an adjacent apartment. He helped the children over the ledge before helping the two mothers reach safety.

“It wasn’t calculated; it was instinct: ‘We’ve got to go’. So I jumped in to help,” he said.

In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron lauded as a hero a migrant from Mali who scaled an apartment building to save a child dangling from a balcony, and rewarded the young man’s bravery with an offer of French citizenship and a job as a firefighter.

The 39-year-old Cissé reportedly works as a receptionist in secondary schools. He does not have French citizenship but holds a residence permit.

“If you’re not a French national, you won’t get hired,” he said. Asked by France Info what he might wish for as a reward after his heroic gesture, he replied that he hoped “it might loosen things up, and that things would settle down” so that he could be hired by the Paris town hall.

