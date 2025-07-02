2 killed, 2 seriously wounded in Northern Ireland shooting

LONDON (AP) — A shooting in a rural area of Northern Ireland left two people dead and two others seriously…

LONDON (AP) — A shooting in a rural area of Northern Ireland left two people dead and two others seriously wounded, police said Wednesday.

Police didn’t indicate a possible motive. But Jemma Dolan, a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly from the area, called it “a domestic incident” in a post on social media.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that there was no ongoing risk to the public from the shooting outside the village of Maguiresbridge, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Belfast.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in the village after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday morning.

The wounded victims were being treated in two hospitals for serious injuries, the ambulance service said.

Deborah Erskine, another local lawmaker, said that the community was “stunned” by the shooting in “a rural, quiet area.”

“Everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning,” she said. “My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.