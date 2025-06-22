Turkish authorities arrest prominent journalist for allegedly threatening Erdogan

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities formally arrested a prominent journalist on Sunday for allegedly “threatening” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according…

The arrest of Fatih Altayli, whose daily commentaries on YouTube attract hundreds of thousands of viewers, comes amid a widespread crackdown on the opposition.

State-run Anadolu Agency said Altayli was questioned after his detention late Saturday over a comment he made following a recent poll that showed more than 70% of the public opposed a lifetime presidency for Erdogan, who has been in power for more than two decades.

On his YouTube channel, Altayli said Friday he wasn’t surprised by the result of the poll and that the Turkish people preferred checks on authority. “Look at the history of this nation … This is a nation which strangled its sultan when they didn’t like him or want him. There are quite a few Ottoman sultans who were assassinated, strangled, or whose deaths were made to look like suicide.”

An investigation was immediately launched by the Istanbul Public Prosecutors’ Office.

During questioning, Altayli denied threatening the president, according to Halk TV’s website.

Officials from municipalities controlled by the main opposition Republican People’s Party have faced waves of arrests this year, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was detained in March over allegations of corruption.

Many consider the cases to be politically motivated, although Erdogan’s government insists the courts are impartial and free of political involvement.

