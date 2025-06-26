The top US diplomat in Hong Kong criticizes China and the city for curtailing freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s top American diplomat said Thursday that the policies of the Chinese and Hong Kong…

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s top American diplomat said Thursday that the policies of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments have curtailed freedoms, pointing to the case of jailed prominent activist Jimmy Lai and what he called “transnational regression.”

At a reception for the U.S. Independence Day, U.S. Consul General Gregory May, who will join the U.S. Embassy in Beijing next month after a three-year term in Hong Kong, told reporters he is a “big fan“ of Hong Kong, and that its people and spirit made the city a good place.

“Hong Kong is a great city. What is not great is the policies of the mainland Chinese government, the Hong Kong government, that have eroded freedom,” he said.

Following the 2019 anti-government movement that filled Hong Kong’s streets with protesters, Beijing imposed a national security law that it deemed necessary for the city’s stability. Under the law, Lai and many other leading activists were prosecuted.

May said U.S. President Donald Trump was very concerned about the fate of Lai, who is fighting national security charges that carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Before he was elected Trump said he would “100%” get Lai out of jail.

May said Washington is also concerned about others, jailed for the peaceful expression of political views.

“The other friction point in my term here has been transnational repression, and it’s very disappointing to see over my three years here, attempts by Hong Kong authorities to enforce the national security law within the borders of the United States against U.S. persons,” he said.

He was referring to accusations by Hong Kong authorities against some overseas-based activists claiming they violated the security law and offering rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($128,000) for information leading to each of their arrests.

The Hong Kong government on Thursday night condemned May for what it said was his neglect of the spirit of the rule of law and his use of unfounded comments to deliberately mislead the public and smear the national security law.

In a statement, it noted that the U.S. also has national security laws. It said American politicians were criticizing Hong Kong’s system despite the city’s constitutional duty to safeguard security.

“This represents clear hypocrisy and double standards,” it said, adding that no one should comment on Lai’s case since legal proceedings are ongoing.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Consulate condemned the Hong Kong government for what it called repression of 4th of July celebrations after city education authorities reportedly cautioned teachers and students not to attend events organized by American diplomats.

May said he was disappointed over the move and that it was “pretty perplexing.”

On Tuesday, the city’s education bureau responded to media queries, saying schools have the responsibility to be good gatekeepers and to enhance the sensitivity of teachers and students to national security at that time.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.