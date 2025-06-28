The death toll in a landslide in Colombia rises to 22 with 8 missing

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The number of people killed in a landslide this week in northwest Colombia has risen to…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The number of people killed in a landslide this week in northwest Colombia has risen to 22, with eight still missing, according to authorities.

Crews on Saturday were still looking for victims in Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, and the nearby city of Bello.

The landslide occurred early Tuesday following heavy rains. It unleashed mud and debris on crowded neighborhoods, enveloping dozens of homes and leaving hundreds homeless.

Landslides are common in that region, especially during the rainy season from April to November.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.