Soccer fans storm field in Libya and a Portuguese referee is injured during a suspended match

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — A highly-anticipated derby in Libya’s top soccer league was suspended after fans stormed the pitch and officials said Thursday the Portuguese referee and some fans were injured.

The match Wednesday between Al-Ahly Tripoli and Al-Ittihad was suspended in the 39th minute when Al-Ahli substitutes and fans stormed the pitch in protest of Al-Ittihad players’ celebration of their opening goal. Al-Ittihad’s bus was set on fire, the club said in a statement.

Players and soccer officials fled the stadium amid a fan disturbance outside the facility. Footage circuited online showed clashes between fans and security forces in and around the stadium.

Al-Ahly blamed what it called a “provocative act” by one of Al-Ittihad players for the disturbance.

It said in a statement that security forces used “excessive force and live fire” against fans at the club’s headquarters.

Local media reported that Portuguese referee Fábio José Costa was injured.

