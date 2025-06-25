Rescuers retrieve body of Brazilian hiker who fell from Indonesian volcano

SEMBALUN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers on Wednesday retrieved the body of a Brazilian hiker who died after falling from…

SEMBALUN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers on Wednesday retrieved the body of a Brazilian hiker who died after falling from the ridge of a volcano, officials said.

The 26-year-old Juliana Marins fell on Mount Rinjani on the island of Lombok. The retrieval took at least five hours due to the rocky and steep terrain and foggy weather.

“With this stretcher, it takes quite a long time,” said Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

Indonesian authorities confirmed her death on Tuesday after the rescuers reached and examined the body, which was found using a thermal drone after four days of intensive searches complicated by terrain and weather.

Millions in Brazil followed the rescue efforts. Indonesian authorities and the rescuer team met with Marins’ family to explain the process.

“It turns out that the family can be very accepting of the situation and conditions faced,” Syafii said.

Mount Rinjani, Indonesia’s second-tallest peak, is a popular destination for trekkers.

___

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.