Photos show demonstrators in Kenya clashing with police

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of protesters against police brutality and government corruption clashed with police in Nairobi, who hurled tear gas canisters and wielded batons, leaving several people injured as demonstrations spread around Kenya.

The protests were timed to mark the anniversary of anti-tax demonstrations in which 60 people were killed and 20 others remain missing.

