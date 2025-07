DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — The Dalai Lama attended a celebration of his 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar. The…

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — The Dalai Lama attended a celebration of his 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar.

The event Monday in honor of the Tibetan spiritual leader was held at the Tsuglagkhang temple complex in Dharamshala, India.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.