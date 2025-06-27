Photos of the Cholita Paceña contest that honors Aymara women

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — In La Paz, Bolivia, the Cholita Paceña contest celebrates Aymara Indigenous women, recognizing their traditional…

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — In La Paz, Bolivia, the Cholita Paceña contest celebrates Aymara Indigenous women, recognizing their traditional fashion, beauty, fluency in Indigenous language and cultural knowledge. Contestants, dressed in long skirts, embroidered shawls, and bowler hats, dance to folkloric music and answer questions before a jury. The event aims to preserve and honor the identity of the traditional “chola.”

