Photos of Cristina Fernández supporters as she serves a prison sentence for corruption in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Supporters of former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner have been gathering outside her Buenos Aires apartment and in the Plaza de Mayo for the past week after the nation’s highest court upheld her sentence in a corruption case. Fernández was found guilty of illegally directing state contracts to a friend while she was first lady and president, and the ruling bars her from running in this fall’s legislative election.

A federal court has granted Fernandez’s request to serve a six-year prison sentence for corruption at home, where she lives with her daughter and her granddaughter. The ruling cited her age and security reasons, after the 72-year-old survived an attempted assassination three years ago.

