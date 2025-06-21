Photos of Bolivians ushering in the Andean New Year 5533 with sunrise celebrations

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians gathered in the mountains and city viewpoints to celebrate the Andean New Year, a…

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians gathered in the mountains and city viewpoints to celebrate the Andean New Year, a tradition rooted in pre-Hispanic culture and aligned with the southern hemisphere’s winter solstice.

The festival involves offerings to Pachamama (Mother Earth) and welcoming the sun’s first rays to receive new energy and mark the start of the agricultural calendar.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.