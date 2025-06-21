Live Radio
Photos of Bolivians ushering in the Andean New Year 5533 with sunrise celebrations

June 21, 2025, 5:44 PM

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians gathered in the mountains and city viewpoints to celebrate the Andean New Year, a tradition rooted in pre-Hispanic culture and aligned with the southern hemisphere’s winter solstice.

The festival involves offerings to Pachamama (Mother Earth) and welcoming the sun’s first rays to receive new energy and mark the start of the agricultural calendar.

